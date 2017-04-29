TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media headlines about TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TrustCo Bank Corp NY earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 29 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) traded down 1.85% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 216,198 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $762.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.12.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post $0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/trustco-bank-corp-ny-trst-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-alphaone-reports.html.

In related news, Director William D. Powers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Trustco Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federal savings bank engaged in providing general banking services to individuals, partnerships and corporations. It operates through community banking segment. The Bank’s business consists of accepting deposits and making loans and investments.

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.