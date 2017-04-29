Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. Trueblue has set its Q1 guidance at $0.09-0.14 EPS.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Trueblue had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $734.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trueblue to post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.96 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) opened at 27.35 on Friday. Trueblue Inc has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. The firm’s market cap is $1.12 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Trueblue Inc (TBI) to Release Earnings on Monday” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/trueblue-inc-tbi-to-release-earnings-on-monday.html.

In related news, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,122.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trueblue in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc is a provider of specialized workforce solutions. The Company is engaged in providing staffing, on-site workforce management and recruitment process outsourcing services. The Company operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. Its PeopleReady segment provides blue-collar contingent staffing through the PeopleReady service line.

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.