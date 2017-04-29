Trueblue Inc (TBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. Trueblue has set its Q1 guidance at $0.09-0.14 EPS.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $734.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trueblue to post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.96 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) opened at 27.35 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12 billion. Trueblue Inc has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75.

In other news, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,122.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trueblue in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc is a provider of specialized workforce solutions. The Company is engaged in providing staffing, on-site workforce management and recruitment process outsourcing services. The Company operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. Its PeopleReady segment provides blue-collar contingent staffing through the PeopleReady service line.

