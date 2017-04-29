Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) opened at 22.40 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. The company earned $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Maribess L. Miller purchased 4,546 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,966.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,736.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,670.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,151 shares of company stock worth $135,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers traditional banking services, as well as commercial finance products. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital with revenue derived from factoring services.

