State Street Corp Buys 11,281 Shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS)

State Street Corp raised its position in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.10% of Triple-S Management Corp. worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. by 68.8% in the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 311,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) traded down 0.17% on Friday, reaching $18.10. 194,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $436.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $730.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.47 million. Triple-S Management Corp. had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Corp. will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triple-S Management Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Triple-S Management Corp.

Triple-S Management Corporation operates as a managed care company. The Company offers a range of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicaid and Medicare markets. The Company’s segments include Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The Managed Care segment is engaged in the sale of managed care products to the Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid market sectors.

