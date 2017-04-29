TriNet Group (TNET) Earns News Impact Score of 0.48

Media coverage about TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) has trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TriNet Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.48 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 78 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) opened at 29.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 3.01.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 270.14% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TriNet Group will post $1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of TriNet Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

In other news, insider William Porter sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 507,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,672,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Griese sold 18,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $528,679.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,370 shares of company stock worth $5,711,978 in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a provider of human resources (HR) solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The Company’s HR solutions include services, such as multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans, workers’ compensation insurance and claims management, employment and benefit law compliance, and other services.

