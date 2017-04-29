TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Deutsche Bank AG cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TriNet Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised TriNet Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) traded down 1.97% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.40. 132,982 shares of the company traded hands. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 3.01.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business earned $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 270.14% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TriNet Group will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Porter sold 12,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 25,800 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $723,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,458.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,978. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 143.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 111.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a provider of human resources (HR) solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The Company’s HR solutions include services, such as multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans, workers’ compensation insurance and claims management, employment and benefit law compliance, and other services.

