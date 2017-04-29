Trimble (TRMB) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.03

Headlines about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Trimble earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 75 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) opened at 35.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 2.23. Trimble has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $35.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trimble will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/trimble-trmb-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 12,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $380,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jurgen Kliem sold 147,671 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $4,644,252.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 681,881 shares of company stock worth $21,364,043. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, provides technology solutions for professionals and field mobile workers. The Company operates through four segments: Engineering and Construction, Field Solutions, Mobile Solutions and Advanced Devices. The Engineering and Construction segment serves customers working in architecture, engineering, construction, geospatial and government.

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.