TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.14% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $24,235,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 147.0% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $748,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) traded down 2.64% during trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 51,127 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.98. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company earned $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. FIG Partners upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “marketperform” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California.

