Trex Company Inc (TREX) Receives $65.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trex Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. FBR & Co upped their target price on Trex Company from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trex Company from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Trex Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
In other Trex Company news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $306,134.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,632.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Cline sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $999,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,177.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,631,423. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Trex Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,215,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,078,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex Company by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after buying an additional 37,534 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex Company by 5.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,857,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Trex Company by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 400,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after buying an additional 31,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trex Company during the fourth quarter worth $19,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) traded down 2.14% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.19. 249,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Trex Company has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41.
Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Trex Company had a return on equity of 65.45% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm earned $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Trex Company
Trex Company, Inc is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing products. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand name Trex and are manufactured in the United States. It offers a set of outdoor living products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing and outdoor lighting categories.
