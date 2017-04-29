TreeHouse Foods (THS) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.21

Media stories about TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TreeHouse Foods earned a news impact score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) traded up 0.81% during trading on Friday, reaching $87.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,179 shares. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock’s market cap is $4.98 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.19.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post $3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $697,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Dennis F. Riordan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export. The Company manufactures a range of shelf stable, refrigerated, fresh and frozen products. Its product categories include beverages, salad dressings, snack nuts, beverage enhancers, pickles, sauces, soup and infant feeding, cereals, pasta and dry dinners, cookies and crackers, retail bakery, aseptic products, jams and other products.

