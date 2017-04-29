TransUnion’s (TRU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRU. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 target price on shares of TransUnion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) traded down 0.72% during trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,268 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.38. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. TransUnion also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 15,425 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,999% compared to the average volume of 735 put options.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $445 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel A. Hamood sold 70,859 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $2,594,856.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,243 shares in the company, valued at $741,298.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sumit Rajpal acquired 1,057 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $39,870.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,119,049 shares of company stock valued at $406,681,498. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TransUnion by 39.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

