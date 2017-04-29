TransUnion (TRU) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.06

Headlines about TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TransUnion earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) opened at 40.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.38. TransUnion has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $40.68. TransUnion also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 15,425 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,999% compared to the typical daily volume of 735 put options.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $445 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 10,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $365,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,634.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Egan sold 163,472 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $5,978,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,119,049 shares of company stock worth $406,681,498. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

