TransAlta Co. (TAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

TAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) opened at 5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. TransAlta has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in TransAlta by 20,444.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,295,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 1,289,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in TransAlta by 421.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta) is a non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company with an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,720 megawatts of generating capacity. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of electric energy. It focuses on generating and marketing electricity in Canada, the United States and Western Australia through its diversified portfolio of facilities fuelled by coal, natural gas, diesel, hydro, wind and solar.

