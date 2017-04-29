Traders Sell Tesla Inc (TSLA) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on strength during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $877.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $920.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.32 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Tesla had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Tesla traded up $7.16 for the day and closed at $304.00Specifically, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $1,424,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.11, for a total value of $683,833.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,640 shares in the company, valued at $52,010,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,791 shares of company stock worth $2,975,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 24th. Vetr raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.47 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, FBN Securities set a $260.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.59.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.27 and a 200-day moving average of $237.04. The stock’s market cap is $50.78 billion.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.26. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post ($2.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Tesla by 225.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

