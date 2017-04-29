Traders Sell Intel Co. (INTC) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) on strength during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. $173.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $234.39 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $60.66 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Intel had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Intel traded up $0.50 for the day and closed at $37.43Specifically, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $25,520.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,157.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $2,541,176.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,333,494.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,461 shares of company stock worth $6,866,977 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr raised Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.65 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.03. Intel also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,805 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 331% compared to the average daily volume of 1,809 call options.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business earned $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.4% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 96.6% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/traders-sell-intel-co-intc-on-strength-following-insider-selling.html.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.