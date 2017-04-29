Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSE:TZA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,927 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 105% compared to the average daily volume of 939 call options.

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSE:TZA) traded up 3.85% on Friday, hitting $17.27. 11,361,710 shares of the stock were exchanged. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $45.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (TZA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/traders-purchase-large-volume-of-call-options-on-direxion-daily-small-cap-bear-3x-shares-tza-updated.html.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.