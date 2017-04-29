Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,925 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 165% compared to the typical daily volume of 727 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

In other news, President Thomas Colm Kelleher sold 182,027 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $7,976,423.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 836,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,668,970.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 12,481 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $574,625.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,049,132 shares. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm earned $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post $3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

