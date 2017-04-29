Investors Purchase Large Volume of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) Put Options (XLRE)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (NASDAQ:XLRE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 7,479 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 801% compared to the typical volume of 830 put options.
Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NASDAQ:XLRE) opened at 31.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $34.82.
