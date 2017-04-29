Traders Buy Large Volume of Paypal Holdings Call Options (PYPL)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 25,706 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 406% compared to the typical volume of 5,076 call options.

In other news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 17,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $741,165.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,746.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $575,508.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings by 61.8% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 94,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 36,030 shares in the last quarter. Marcus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings by 0.7% in the third quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,816,000. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings by 15.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research note on Friday. Vetr cut shares of Paypal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.52 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

Shares of Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) opened at 47.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.91. Paypal Holdings has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Paypal Holdings had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal Holdings

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

