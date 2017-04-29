Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,926,267 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 7,442,139 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,841,408 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded down 0.42% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,230,281 shares. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Tractor Supply Company had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Tractor Supply Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply Company news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $102,979.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,089,866.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 10.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 907,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,130,000 after buying an additional 88,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,881,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 437,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,149,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,402,000 after buying an additional 134,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 29,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Tractor Supply Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on Tractor Supply Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.74.

Tractor Supply Company Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

