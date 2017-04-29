Tower International (TOWR) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.21

Headlines about Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tower International earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 44 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) opened at 27.10 on Friday. Tower International has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $29.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.15 million. Tower International had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 148.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tower International will post $3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tower International’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tower International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Tower International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tower International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In other news, COO Michael Rajkovic sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,684,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,807.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tower International, Inc is a global manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company’s product portfolio includes body-structure stampings, frame and other chassis structures, and welded assemblies for small and large cars, crossovers, pickups and sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

