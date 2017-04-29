Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on shares of Total System Services from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of Total System Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on shares of Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Chairman M Troy Woods sold 38,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $1,952,374.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,561,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 4,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $251,410.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,828,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Total System Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Total System Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Total System Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Total System Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Total System Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 64,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) traded down 0.98% on Monday, hitting $57.31. 1,618,593 shares of the stock traded hands. Total System Services has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Total System Services had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total System Services will post $3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

