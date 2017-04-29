Total Produce plc (TOT) to Issue €0.02 Dividend

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) traded down 1.18% on Friday, reaching GBX 167.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,056 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 536.93 million. Total Produce plc has a 12 month low of GBX 106.54 and a 12 month high of GBX 172.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 167.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.61.

About Total Produce plc

Total Produce plc is a distributer of fresh produce. The Company’s divisions include Fresh Produce, and Healthfoods and Consumer Products Distribution. Fresh Produce Division is involved in the growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing and distribution of fresh fruits, vegetables and flowers.

