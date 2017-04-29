Media stories about Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd (NYSE:TPZ) have been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd (NYSE:TPZ) traded up 0.598% on Friday, reaching $22.363. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,449 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $23.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd (TPZ) Given News Impact Score of 0.27” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/tortoise-power-energy-infrstrct-fd-tpz-given-news-impact-score-of-0-27.html.

About Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is capital appreciation. It seeks to invest primarily in fixed income and dividend-paying equity securities of power and energy infrastructure companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.