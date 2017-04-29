Torchmark Co. (TMK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,932 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.23% of Torchmark worth $20,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Torchmark by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Torchmark by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) traded down 0.93% during trading on Friday, hitting $76.71. 412,897 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.99. Torchmark Co. has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $79.53.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 13.95%. Torchmark’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Torchmark Co. will post $4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Torchmark’s payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/torchmark-co-tmk-stake-reduced-by-ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-updated.html.

TMK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Torchmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Torchmark from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Torchmark in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

In related news, insider Michael Shane Henrie sold 8,437 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $627,797.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,529.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ben Lutek sold 32,500 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $2,419,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,778 shares of company stock worth $13,713,616. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.