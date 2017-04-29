Topcon Corporation (TOPCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Topcon Corporation (NASDAQ:TOPCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Topcon Corporation (NASDAQ:TOPCF) opened at 17.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 52.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. Topcon Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/topcon-corporation-topcf-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Topcon Corporation (TOPCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.