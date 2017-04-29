Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Tompkins Financial Co. (AMEX:TMP) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Tompkins Financial (AMEX:TMP) traded down 3.64% during trading on Friday, reaching $82.67. 36,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $85.65. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $61.84 and a 12 month high of $96.70.

In related news, EVP David S. Boyce sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $63,134.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,462.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $178,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,805.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,516 shares of company stock worth $313,916 in the last 90 days.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation (Tompkins) is a financial holding company. The Company is a community-based financial services company that offers an array of products and services, including commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, insurance, and brokerage services.

