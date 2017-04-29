Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Debt Trading 1.8% Higher

An issue of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) debt rose 1.8% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The debt issue has a 4.875% coupon and will mature on November 15, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $104.75 and were trading at $102.56 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.09.

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) opened at 35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.28. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company earned $920.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.49 million. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

In related news, President Richard T. Hartman sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $289,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph R. Sicree sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $69,179.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,125.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,822 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,734 over the last 90 days. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Toll Brothers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,865,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,845,000 after buying an additional 136,975 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,043,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,004,000 after buying an additional 142,603 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 89.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,711,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,912,000 after buying an additional 1,283,051 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,808,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after buying an additional 34,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,539,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after buying an additional 449,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California.

