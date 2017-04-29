Brokers Offer Predictions for Tmx Group Limited’s Q2 2017 Earnings (X)

Tmx Group Limited (TSE:X) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tmx Group Limited in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tmx Group Limited’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tmx Group Limited from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tmx Group Limited from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Tmx Group Limited in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tmx Group Limited from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.00.

Tmx Group Limited (TSE:X) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,401 shares. Tmx Group Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54.

In other Tmx Group Limited news, insider Jean Desgagne sold 900 shares of Tmx Group Limited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.05, for a total transaction of C$63,045.00.

Tmx Group Limited Company Profile

TMX Group, Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The Company also provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. The Company operates Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, TMX Group and TMX Datalinx.

