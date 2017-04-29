Time Warner Inc (TWX) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Time Warner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Wedbush analyst J. Dix now forecasts that the media conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Time Warner’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business earned $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Time Warner had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 13.39%. Time Warner's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWX. Loop Capital lowered Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.50 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Drexel Hamilton cut Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

Shares of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) opened at 99.27 on Friday. Time Warner has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $100.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Time Warner during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Time Warner by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Time Warner by 11.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,275 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Time Warner during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Time Warner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Bewkes sold 172,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $16,668,915.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 699,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,413,141.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

