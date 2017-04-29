Time (TIME) Earning Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Headlines about Time (NYSE:TIME) have been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Time earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 38 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

Time (NYSE:TIME) opened at 15.20 on Friday. Time has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.51 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.

Time (NYSE:TIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $867 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.73 million. Time had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Time will post $1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TIME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Time from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Time from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered Time from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Time Inc is a media and content company. The Company offers a portfolio of news and lifestyle brands across a range of interest areas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s brands included People, Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure and Essence, as well as approximately 50 titles in the United Kingdom.

