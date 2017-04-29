TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.50

Press coverage about TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) has trended positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TIM Participacoes SA earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) traded down 0.74% during trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. 4,185,125 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. TIM Participacoes SA has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $16.81.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. TIM Participacoes SA’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes SA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes SA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of TIM Participacoes SA from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of TIM Participacoes SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TIM Participacoes SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/tim-participacoes-sa-tsu-earns-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-50.html.

TIM Participacoes SA Company Profile

TIM Participacoes SA (TIM) is a provider of mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The Company, through its subsidiaries in various telecommunications markets, operates mobile, fixed and long distance telephony, data transmission and ultra-broadband services. Its direct subsidiaries include TIM Celular SA, which provides landline telephone services (commuted fixed telephonic service (STFC))-domestic long distance and international long distance voice services, personal mobile service (SMP) and multimedia communication service (multimedia service of communication (SCM)) in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, and Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda., which provides STFC-local voices services and SCM services in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District.

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.