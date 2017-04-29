Tilly's Inc (TLYS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly's Inc (NYSE:TLYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tilly's and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Tilly's in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Tilly's in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilly's currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) opened at 9.56 on Friday. Tilly's has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $274.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of -0.41.

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Tilly's had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilly's will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $86,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,800 in the last ninety days. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tilly's during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tilly's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tilly's by 563.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tilly's by 227.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

