Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Southwestern Energy Company were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy Company by 164.8% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. ARP Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy Company during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy Company by 90.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy Company during the third quarter worth about $130,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) traded down 2.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 35,901,500 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.69 billion. Southwestern Energy Company has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm earned $846 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.03 million. Southwestern Energy Company had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 187.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy Company will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy Company in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Cowen and Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy Company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.48.

Southwestern Energy Company Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.

