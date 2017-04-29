Thrax Management LLC Has $16,167,000 Position in Visa Inc (V)

Thrax Management LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Visa makes up about 5.8% of Thrax Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Thrax Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,441,561,000 after buying an additional 1,061,427 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 143.2% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,479,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $115,690,000 after buying an additional 273,449 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 71,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 157,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) opened at 91.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.13. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm earned $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.57 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Visa from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $957,397.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,220.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $10,749,395.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 365,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,361,034.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,771 shares of company stock valued at $14,580,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

