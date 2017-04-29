Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.38.
TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 107.6% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 126,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 769,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after buying an additional 56,436 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 52.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 194,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Corp during the first quarter valued at about $12,995,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 6.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) traded up 3.70% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,160 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.84. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12.
Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters Corp had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Thomson Reuters Corp’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Thomson Reuters Corp Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation (Thomson Reuters) is a provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk segment is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.
