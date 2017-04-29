Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $173.89, but opened at $168.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares last traded at $166.57, with a volume of 1,307,731 shares changing hands.

The medical research company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC set a $175.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann set a $187.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.92.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $396,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Loewald sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $258,540.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,906.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.3% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 44,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 214.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.57.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

