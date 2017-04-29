The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $19,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,779,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,998,000 after buying an additional 4,023,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 60,254,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,953,000 after buying an additional 1,492,283 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,093,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,945,000 after buying an additional 1,704,510 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,176,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,102,000 after buying an additional 951,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 18,086,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,865,000 after buying an additional 861,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) opened at 43.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.69. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/the-coca-cola-co-ko-position-lowered-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-updated.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. Vetr cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.22 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.39.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.