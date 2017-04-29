TG Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Andrews forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $28.00 price target on TG Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Langenberg & Company boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) opened at 11.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The company’s market capitalization is $627.41 million. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 110.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director William James Kennedy sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $87,787.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $78,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc (TG) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific epitope on the cluster of differentiation (CD20) antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes.

