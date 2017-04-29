TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,116,268 shares, a growth of 4.6% from the March 15th total of 1,066,896 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered TFS Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,982,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,898,000 after buying an additional 312,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,002,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 658,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,738,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 21,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 416,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 64,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) opened at 16.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.56. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. TFS Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TFS Financial will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation is the holding company of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland (Association). The Association is a savings and loan association. The Association’s principal business consists of originating and servicing residential real estate mortgage loans and attracting retail savings deposits.

