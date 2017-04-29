Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business earned $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) opened at 46.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.55. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $50.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/texas-roadhouse-inc-txrh-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-monday.html.

In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 4,800 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $207,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,071.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Matthew Colosi sold 12,377 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $596,695.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,786 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.