Texas Instruments’ (TXN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Instinet

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Instinet in a note issued to investors on Saturday. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00. Instinet’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXN. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) traded down 2.00% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,522,503 shares. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $82.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.78%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post $3.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.35%.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $42,379,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 993,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,943,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $563,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 866,402 shares of company stock worth $67,884,791 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,370,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,945,818,000 after buying an additional 1,380,886 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,843,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,267,000 after buying an additional 837,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,638,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 370.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,080,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,997,000 after buying an additional 6,361,577 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,668,000 after buying an additional 2,226,828 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

