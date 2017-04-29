Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Affect Tetra Tech (TTEK) Stock Price

Headlines about Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tetra Tech earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 79 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tetra Tech to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) opened at 43.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.11. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $669 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.91 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post $2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $331,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 13,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $558,004.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,511 shares of company stock worth $1,220,244 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech is a leading, global provider of consulting and engineering services. They focus on “Leading with Science” to provide innovative technical solutions to their clients. They support global commercial and government clients focused on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development.

