Terreno Realty (TRNO) Earning Positive Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media headlines about Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Terreno Realty earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 98 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Several brokerages have commented on TRNO. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, FBR & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.88. 310,179 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.62 and a beta of 0.77. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 347.83%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in coastal markets in the United States, such as Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, District of Columbia (DC)/Baltimore. The Company invests in a range of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development) and trans-shipment.

