Michael Nahass Sells 230,000 Shares of Terra Tech Corp (TRTC) Stock

Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Treasurer Michael Nahass sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,590,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Nahass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Michael Nahass sold 400,000 shares of Terra Tech Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $100,000.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Michael Nahass sold 1,010,196 shares of Terra Tech Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $272,752.92.

Shares of Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) opened at 0.22 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $126.35 million. Terra Tech Corp has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

About Terra Tech Corp

Terra Tech Corp. is a cannabis-focused agriculture company. The Company operates through two segments: Hydroponic Produce and Cannabis Products. The Company, through its subsidiary, GrowOp Technology Ltd., is engaged in the design, marketing and sale of hydroponic equipment. It is also a retail seller of locally grown hydroponic produce, herbs, and floral products through its subsidiary, Edible Garden Corp.

