Tenneco Inc (TEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 57.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tenneco to post $6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7.15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) opened at 63.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93. Tenneco Inc has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.93.

TEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Tenneco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Tenneco in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Tenneco to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

In other news, VP John E. Kunz sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $255,265.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg M. Sherrill sold 78,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $5,084,111.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,855 shares in the company, valued at $20,572,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,257 shares of company stock worth $5,954,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc is a producer of clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and other vehicle applications. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes highly engineered products for both original equipment vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) and the repair and replacement markets, or aftermarket, across the world.

