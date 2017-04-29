Tenaris SA (TS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

TS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Tenaris SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris SA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised Tenaris SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Simmons increased their target price on Tenaris SA from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on Tenaris SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) opened at 31.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.23 and a beta of 0.91. Tenaris SA has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86.

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Tenaris SA had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Tenaris SA’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tenaris SA (TS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/tenaris-sa-ts-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris SA by 37.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after buying an additional 251,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tenaris SA by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,875,000 after buying an additional 757,748 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Tenaris SA by 8,431.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris SA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris SA by 17.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA Company Profile

Tenaris SA is a holding company, which is a steel producer with production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, United States and Guatemala. The Company supplies round steel bars and flat steel products for its pipes business. It operates through Tubes business segment. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products, and related services primarily for the oil and gas industry, principally oil country tubular goods (OCTG) used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that include in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.