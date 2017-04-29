Tenaris SA (TS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tenaris SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Simmons raised their price target on shares of Tenaris SA from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tenaris SA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris SA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenaris SA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) opened at 31.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.23 and a beta of 0.91. Tenaris SA has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $37.21.

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tenaris SA had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris SA during the third quarter worth $129,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris SA by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris SA during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tenaris SA during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris SA during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris SA

Tenaris SA is a holding company, which is a steel producer with production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, United States and Guatemala. The Company supplies round steel bars and flat steel products for its pipes business. It operates through Tubes business segment. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products, and related services primarily for the oil and gas industry, principally oil country tubular goods (OCTG) used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that include in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

