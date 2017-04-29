Tembec Inc (TSE:TMB) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Tembec Inc (TSE:TMB) opened at 2.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Tembec Inc has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.00 million and a P/E ratio of 7.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tembec Inc (TMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/tembec-inc-tmb-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

TMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tembec from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities upgraded Tembec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Tembec in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

About Tembec

Tembec Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the forest products business. It operates through four segments: Forest Products, Specialty Cellulose Pulp, Paper Pulp and Paper. The Forest Products segment consists primarily of forest and sawmill operations, which produce softwood lumber spruce/pine/fir (SPF) and specialty wood lumber.

Receive News & Ratings for Tembec Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembec Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.