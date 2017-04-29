Tembec Inc (TMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tembec Inc (TSE:TMB) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.
Tembec Inc (TSE:TMB) opened at 2.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Tembec Inc has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.00 million and a P/E ratio of 7.59.
TMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tembec from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities upgraded Tembec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Tembec in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
About Tembec
Tembec Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the forest products business. It operates through four segments: Forest Products, Specialty Cellulose Pulp, Paper Pulp and Paper. The Forest Products segment consists primarily of forest and sawmill operations, which produce softwood lumber spruce/pine/fir (SPF) and specialty wood lumber.
